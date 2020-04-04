NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police are turning to the public for help as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run that happened Saturday night.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers & firefighters responded to Ella Grasso Boulevard around 8:00 Saturday night to find that a 31-year-old New Haven man had been hit by two vehicles.
The New Haven man was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
It was later determined that one of the vehicles involved did stay on scene.
Police are still searching for the second vehicle.
Ella Grasso Boulevard near Adeline Street was blocked during the overnight hours as crews continued to investigate.
Anyone that witnessed the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
