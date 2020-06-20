NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting that happened early this morning in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers responded to Elliot Street between Sylvan and Davenport Avenues around 2:55 a.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert and multiple reports of gunfire and a gunshot victim.
Arriving officers located an adult male, who has not yet been identified yet, suffering from a gunshot wound lying in the street.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
A crime scene has been marked off in that area.
Further information is expected to be released at a later time.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
