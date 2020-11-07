NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, authorities responded to Bassett Street around 10:40 after receiving a ShotSpotter activation and multiple 911 calls about a person that had been shot outside of a residence.
Arriving personnel located a 33-year-old male gunshot victim and immediately began to administer medical aid.
He was then transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
The identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
