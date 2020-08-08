NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers responded to Yale New Haven Hospital around 9 p.m. after being told that a gunshot victim had arrived at the emergency room.
The victim, a 22-year-old New Haven man, told officers that he had been shot in the high while outside of his home on Eddy Street near Thorn Street in the Hill neighborhood.
Capt. Duff says the victim's wounds are non-life threatening.
This incident remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.