NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police have released body camera footage of an arrest that took place in January.
The department will also investigate if the officer involved in the arrest used excessive force.
Police said on January 29, 2021, officers arrested a 52-year-old man during an investigation of a harassment complaint on Church Street.
The man was charged with assault on a police officer, interfering with a police officer, first-degree trespass, disorderly conduct, and failure to allow fingerprinting.
New Haven police announced on Wednesday that in response to a social media video that depicts a portion of the arrest, the department is making the officer’s body camera available.
In addition to releasing the body camera footage, Chief Ontoniel Reyes said, “our department will conduct a transparent and thorough investigation to determine the appropriateness of the officers’ actions. We take use of force seriously and the Internal Affairs review will determine if the use of force was within the guidelines of department policy.”
