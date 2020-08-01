NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven man remains in stable condition after being shot late Friday night in the Elm City.
According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, police responded to Yale New Haven Hospital after a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the emergency room.
The victim told police he was walking near his home around 11:00 when he heard gunfire and realized he had been shot in the back.
Capt. Duff says the victim ran two blocks to the emergency room at Yale New Haven.
Authorities responded to Beers Street between Dwight Street and Edgewood Avenue to investigate further.
Anyone with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
