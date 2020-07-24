NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday morning.
Police said a gunshot victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.
Investigators believe the incident occurred inside a home on Glenview Terrace between Frederick Street and Whalley Avenue around 10:30 a.m.
No additional information has been provided at this time.
