NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police in the Elm City are investigating multiple reported carjackings over the last 24 hours.
According to police, investigators believe the carjackings and robberies are similar to those occurring in Hamden.
As part of the investigation, New Haven officers detained 2 juveniles form the city in the area of Chapel Street and Ellsworth Avenue in the Edgewood neighborhood.
Police said officers recovered three stolen vehicles and a BB gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
