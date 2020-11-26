NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating after multiple people where shot Thursday night.
According to police, Police and Fire responded to multiple 911 calls of gunfire and people shot on Cedar Hill Avenue and Grace Street.
Police said, callers reported a gunshot victim in front of a house on Cedar Hill Avenue and a second gunshot victim in front of a nearby Grace Street home.
Police have an active investigation underway.
