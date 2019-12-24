NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven Police are conducting an investigation into a shooting late Monday night.
A person was shot in the area of Orchard Street and George Street, according to Police.
The extent of the victim's injuries is unknown.
Police said there were road closures in the area.
