NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are continuing to investigate after two people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday.
According to New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff, the first shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Ferry Street between Saltonstall Avenue and Chambers Street.
It is believed that a man was walking to a corner store along Ferry Street when an unknown gunman attempted to rob him.
The gunman fired two shots at the victim before taking off.
One shot struck the victim in the foot and the other grazed his thigh.
Capt. Duff says the victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The gunman was last seen in a getaway vehicle heading up Ferry Street towards Grand Avenue.
The second shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Foxon Boulevard (Rt. 80).
Police believe that the victim, a 31-year-old New Haven woman, was walking west from the intersection of Quinnipiac Avenue to Foxon Boulevard when she was shot in the thigh.
Authorities are looking into whether the victim was shot as part of an ongoing dispute.
Capt. Duff said that evidence of gunfire was located in the roadway in front of 270 Foxon Boulevard.
Anyone with any information on either or both of these shootings is asked to contact New Haven Police.
