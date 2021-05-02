NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred over the weekend in the Elm City.
New Haven Police Officer Scott Shumway says both shootings happened on Sunday.
The first incident happened around 5:25 p.m. on the 400 block of Shelton Avenue.
A 44-year-old Hamden man was taken to an area hospital by car after being shot.
Shumway said the victim remains in critical condition.
The second shooting happened a little over two hours later in the area of Eastern Street and Jackson Lane.
Officers found a 21-year-old New Haven man that had been shot once in the pelvic area.
He was taken to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Police haven't said whether these shootings are related.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with authorities yet are asked to call New Haven Police at 203-946-6316.
