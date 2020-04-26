NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in New Haven.
According to New Have Police Capt. Anthony Duff, officers responded to the 500 block of Dixwell Avenue at Thompson Street just after 1:00 p.m. for a report of a fight outside a residence.
Arriving officials located a 42-year-old New Haven man that had been shot in the leg during an argument with another male party.
He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Part of Dixwell Avenue was closed to through traffic while officials conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
