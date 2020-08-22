NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating a shooting on Shelton Avenue Saturday night.
Officials say police and fire responded to the shooting around 7:15 p.m. on Shelton Avenue between Read Street and Goodrich Street, the Hamden town line.
A 28-year-old male was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he is in stable condition.
Police say officers are holding a crime scene as detectives investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
