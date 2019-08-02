Police investigating shooting in New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was shot in New Haven Friday night (WFSB). 

NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - Police are investigating a shooting Friday night. 

According to police, officers are investigating after a victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Waverly Street between Gilbert Avenue and Day Street. 

Police said a 24-year-old male is in stable condition after being shot in the abdomen.

