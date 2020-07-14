NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police are investigating three separate shootings that occurred on Tuesday evening.
The first shooting took place just after 6 p.m. in the area of Munson Street near Sherman Parkway.
Police said a 40-year-old man was shot and is suffering from life-threatening injuries.
The second shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Ferry Street near Fox Street.
Police said a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Ferry Street has since reopened.
Around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on State Street near May Street.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the upper torso and was brought by ambulance to the hospital.
Anyone with information on any of the shootings is asked to contact New Haven police.
