NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Police are investigating two robberies that happened Monday night.
Police say the first robbery was reported around 10:15 p.m. at the Sunoco gas station on State Street.
According to police, the clerk was behind the cash register when he was rushed by a black male in a black mask and armed with a knife.
Officials say a struggle ensued and the clerk received a laceration to the arm and other injuries. The clerk was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say the robber took cigarettes and an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.
Captain Anthony Duff said the second robbery was reported around 11:13 p.m. at the Shell gas station on Willow Street.
When officers arrived, clerks told them two black males just robbed them.
Officials say one robber stood by the front door while the other pointed a black handgun and had the clerk empty the cash register into an empty bag.
The robbers fled on foot and took an undetermined amount of cash, said police.
Police say one robber is described as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that says “POVERTY MADE ME” in white lettering. The robber was also wearing a black face mask, black pants, and in possession of a black handgun.
Police describe the other robber as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black face mask.
New Haven Police Department Robbery/ Burglary detectives responded to both robberies.
Police say investigators are aware of similarities between the robbery on Willow Street and the recent robbery at a service station in Orange.
Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-946-6304. Officials say callers may remain anonymous.
