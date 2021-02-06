NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a person was shot and killed over the weekend.
It happened in the area of Nash and Lawrence Streets on Saturday.
Officials say they received multiple 911 calls around 8:30 p.m. reporting gunfire and that a person had been shot.
First responders located a deceased person in the area shortly upon arrival that had been struck by gunfire.
New Haven Police are investigating this death as a homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police.
