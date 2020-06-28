NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Sunday morning.
Officials say fire and police responded to the report of an unresponsive person near 301 Sargent Drive around 6:22 a.m.
The male was found in a commercial parking lot behind a business.
Police say the gunshot victim was pronounced dead on scene.
The victim has not been identified.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling 1-866-888-TIPS.
