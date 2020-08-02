NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday morning in the Hill neighborhood.
New Haven Police Captain Anthony Duff says that officials located a gunshot victim on First Street near Kimberly Avenue around 8:45 a.m.
The victim, who is only being identified at this time as a 22-year-old New Haven man, was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
