NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a person was shot Sunday night.
New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff says it happened around 7:15 in the Fair Haven neighborhood.
Initially, officers responded to the area of Ferry Street between Limerick and Chatham Streets after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunfire and that a person in the area had been shot.
First responders located a gunshot victim upon arrival and transported them to an area hospital.
The extent of that person's injuries remains unknown at this time.
Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to contact New Haven Police at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.