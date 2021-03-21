NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are investigating after a person was shot Saturday night.
Officials say it happened in the area of 50 Fitch Street.
Police did not divulge the extent of that person's injuries.
An update is expected to be released on Sunday.
