NEW HAVEN (WFSB) - A New Haven police lieutenant accused of holding his family hostage for days is expected to face a judge on Wednesday.
Lt. Rahgue J. Tennant, 40, was charged with second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, three counts of risk of injury to a minor and first-degree unlawful restraint.
According to police, Tennant held his family hostage in their Tolli Terrace home. It ended with a barricade situation last Thursday.
Police said Tennant was actually the one who reached out to get help on Thursday.
The situation peacefully ended on Thursday evening.
No injuries were reported at that point.
However, police said Tennant assaulted his wife over the course of several days before holding her and their children hostage in the home.
Tennant was described by the New Haven Police Department as a "highly respected" 18-year veteran police officer who worked in the patrol division.
They also said they hope he gets the help he needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.