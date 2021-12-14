NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into the moments that lead up to a shooting Monday.
It happened around 7:35 p.m. on Grand Avenue near Hamilton and Wallace Streets.
First responders found a 28-year-old New Haven man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital, where is currently listed in stable condition.
Any witnesses that haven't spoken with police yet are asked to call the department's investigative services division at 203-946-6304.
You can also submit a tip anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477 or text "NHPD" and your message to 274637.
