NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
It happened around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
A 23-year-old man told officers he drove himself to the hospital after being shot while he was driving on Whalley Avenue turning onto Winthrop Avenue.
Officers said they found what appeared to be bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car.
Police are looking into whether this shooting is related to another that happened in the area of Winthrop and Chapel on Tuesday, which left two men injured.
