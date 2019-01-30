The New Haven Police Department is working to identify a man wanted for questioning relating to a commercial burglary that happened Monday morning.
The burglary happened at a hair salon at 1 Whitney Avenue around 11:30 a.m.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 40 and 50 years old with some facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a green winter hat, khaki pants and black rimmed tinted glasses.
The New Haven Police Department Robbery and Burglary Unit is asking anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph to call the station at 203-946-6304.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.