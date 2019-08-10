Jeffrey Hanson Arrest

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department made an arrest after investigating a threatening social media post that raised concerns for Saturday's Puerto Rican Festival. 

Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson of Orange. He was arrested overnight. 

Hanson is charged with 2nd Degree Breach of Peace and is being held on a $50,000 bond. 

Hanson is due in court on Monday, August 12. 

New Haven Police will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the New Haven Green across from 165 Church Street. 

