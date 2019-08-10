NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department made an arrest after investigating a threatening social media post that raised concerns for Saturday's Puerto Rican Festival.
Police identified the suspect as 53-year-old Jeffrey Hanson of Orange. He was arrested overnight.
Hanson is charged with 2nd Degree Breach of Peace and is being held on a $50,000 bond.
Hanson is due in court on Monday, August 12.
New Haven Police will be holding a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Saturday on the New Haven Green across from 165 Church Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.