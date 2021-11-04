NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Police in the Elm City said they have cracked the case in an unsolved murder stretching back a year and a half.

On May 21, 2020, new haven police responded to Llyod and Exchange streets in the Fair Haven neighborhood, for a report of three people shot during the middle of the afternoon.

One of the victims, 34-year-old Roberto Rivera, was shot in the head and died from his injuries the next day.

On Thursday, it was announced that New Haven’s Major Crimes Unit recently obtained a juvenile warrant for the alleged shooter, who was 17 years old at the time.

Police said he was taken into custody early Saturday morning.

As for the motive behind the shooting, it is believed to have been retaliatory.

“Through some really key, formal interviews and through the help of the community, we were able to bring this over the goal line,” said New Haven Police Det. Bertram Etienne.

The alleged shooter, who was not identified because he was a juvenile at the time of the crime, is charged with murder, two counts of assault and carrying a pistol without a permit.

He’s currently being held on $750,000 bond.