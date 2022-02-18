NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police say they keep making progress when it comes to battling gun violence in the Elm City.
Friday afternoon, New Haven’s Police Chief said the department recently made arrests in five different shootings, including three from the last week, and two from 2021.
So far in 2022 New Haven officers have gotten 29 guns off the street, including three ghost guns.
Through the first month-and-a-half in 2022 there have been no homicides, compared to seven at this time last year.
The city says it knows there is still much work to be done.
“We understand that we are at zero homicides from where we were last year, however, we still do have 15 shootings. We know that any shots fired, as we say all the time, or shooting, could result in a homicide. However we know the men and women of the New Haven Police Department are working really hard,” said Interim Chief of New Haven Police Renee Dominguez.
New Haven is planning to install 500 more cameras around the city to assist in shooting investigations.
The department continues to meet weekly with its federal partners like the DEA, ATF, AND FBI, looking specifically at unsolved homicides from the last two years.
