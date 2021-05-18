NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – With a rise in shootings over the past week, including a homicide on Tuesday morning, New Haven’s mayor and police chief are pleading with the public to come forward with information.
It’s been a violent past few days in the Elm City with two homicides and a number of shootings since Friday.
The most recent happened early Tuesday morning in the area of George and Orchard Streets. That’s where police say 44-year-old Jack Hopeton of Waterbury, who has ties to the city, was found shot to death. It was New Haven’s 11th homicide of the year.
New Haven’s police chief says there was another shooting on Tuesday morning at Putnam and Cedar Streets where a 20-year-old was shot in the leg.
Additionally, detectives are investigating non-fatal shootings from Monday morning and Friday night, along with another homicide that happened on Saturday, where a 20-year-old woman from Bridgeport was killed.
Even with the violence, the chief says detectives are hard at work, not only investigating the shooting, but since Thursday, they’ve also taken seven guns off the streets, bringing this total number this year to 61.
“Even with seizing seven weapons off the street, we are still seeing an increase in violence and we are asking the community to help. We need the help of the community to stop the violence, to alert us to information that can help us to take these guns off the street,” said Chief Renee Dominguez, New Haven Police Department.
New Haven also restarted its shooting task force, holding daily intel meetings, working with the DEA, the FBI, the ATF, and neighboring police departments.
“I go to every wake, I speak with family members about individuals that they’ve lost, and the homicides are destroying our community,” said Mayor Justin Elicker.
Anyone with information about the recent shootings is asked to contact New Haven police.
