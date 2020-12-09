NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are expected to provide an update on a murder case from over the summer.
On July 14, 40-year-old Howard Lewis of Hamden was shot while in his car on Munson Street in New Haven.
Police planned a news conference with Lewis' family at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Earlier this week, police revealed that they had an arrest warrant, but did not release any details about it.
According to previous information from police, Lewis was shot through his windshield Munson Street.
He died from his injuries the next day.
His 15-year-old son and 18-year-old brother were also in the car at the time of the shooting, but they were not injured.
