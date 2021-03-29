NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A restaurant burglary suspect was arrested by police in New Haven on Friday.
Angel Acosta, 38, was charged with burglarizing the Tre Scalini Ristorante on Wooster Street on Friday morning.
Police said Acosta tripped a burglar alarm around 3:30 a.m.
The first officer to arrive spotted the suspect walking away from the business. The office tried to stop him, but he fled on foot.
After a brief pursuit, officers detained Acosta on Chapel Street.
They said he was in possession of restaurant property, drug paraphernalia, a pry bar, a flashlight and a knife.
Security footage revealed that Acosta stole several items from the restaurant, police said.
Acosta was charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, sixth-degree larceny, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was given a court date of Monday.
He's being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Police said the burglary is similar to other commercial burglaries that have happened throughout the city.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.
