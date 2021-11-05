WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - An arrest warrant was issued for New Haven Police Officer, Marlena Ofiara, for family violence offenses of Assault 3rd Degree and Disorderly Conduct.
On Oct. 24, the Internal Affairs Division learned of potential off-duty criminal actions committed by Ofiara which happened in Wallingford.
Ofiara turned herself into the custody of the Wallingford Police Department on November 5.
She was placed on administrative leave by Interim Police Chief Renee Dominguez.
Ofiara has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since September 17, 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.
