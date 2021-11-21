NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven Police Officer, identified as Officer Troche by the New Haven Police, was arrested for patronizing a prostitute.
On April 5, an on-duty New Haven Officer was approached by a woman.
The woman reported "unwanted contact" by Troche.
After the report was taken, the Internal Affairs Division was alerted and began an investigation.
After an arrest warrant was filed, Troche turned himself in.
He has been charged with patronizing a prostitute.
He is being held on a $25,000 bond.
Troche has been on administrative leave since April 5, 2021.
Troche has been a member of the New Haven Police Department since September 17, 2018 and is currently assigned to the patrol division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.