New Haven Police Officer dies in Los Vegas crash

NEW HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - A New Haven Police Officer has been arrested in connection to a deadly car crash in Las Vegas. The crash killed another New Haven Police Officer.

Officer Robert Ferraro was arrested, he is suspected of driving impaired.

The crash killed seven-year Officer Joshua Castellano.

Las Vegas Police said New Haven Officer Robert Ferraro was driving impaired with Castellano and several other officers in the car.

Castellano’s friends said this is a major loss for the community.

Ellis Moye said, “He took his job very seriously. I believe it was one of his dreams to be a police officer.”

Black and purple bunting is draped over the new haven police department as they mourn.

Police said the Rolls Royce they were in started going at a high rate of speed, lost control, and hit two other vehicles.

Officer Castellano died at a local hospital.

Officer Ferraro was arrested.

The others in the car suffered minor injuries.

“When I first met Josh, he was the most welcoming, open person, like he just kind of took me under his wing in the workplace,” said Moye.

A former coworker and friend Moye said Officer Castellano made everyone feel like family, “Just very funny, very charismatic, honest.”

Other friends said he surrounded himself with people from all walks of life and tried to make a difference in personally and professionally.

“He was just an exceptional one. He just very much cared,” said Moye.

The police department has released a statement asking for “support as our entire department is in shock and grieving.”

Mayor Elicker also released a statement saying in part “Officer Castellano served our community for seven years, we’re thankful for officer castellano’s service. He will be missed.”

Moye said, “this loss is going to hit a lot of people hard because he was such a great person.”

Ferraro is expected to go before a judge tomorrow in Las Vegas.

Meantime, the crash is still under investigation by the Las Vegas Police Department.