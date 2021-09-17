NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A New Haven police officer was killed in a crash in Las Vegas, the department announced.
New Haven police said Joshua Castellano was a passenger in the vehicle with several other New Haven officers, one of which is believed to have been the driver.
The crash happened early Friday morning.
Police called the matter part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Las Vegas Nevada Police Department.
No other details were released.
Castellano was a 7 year veteran of the New Haven Police Department.
