NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven Police Officer passed away on Monday after a crash put her in a coma on September 9, 2008.
Officer Diane Gonzalez, and Sergeant Dario “Scott” Aponte were responding to a domestic dispute when both officers collided fast.
The accident occurred on Chapel and East Street.
Sergeant Aponte was instantly killed.
According to New Haven police, medical units on scene were able to save Gonzalez. Due to the traumatic brain injury, she suffered, Gonzalez slipped into a coma.
Gonzalez succumbed to her injuries on January 10, 2022.
According to New Haven Police, Gonzalez served with the New Haven Police Department for thirteen years.
Gonzalez is survived by her son, two daughters, and her grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.