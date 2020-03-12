NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old man is recovering from a gunshot wound he suffered at a basketball court in New Haven.
According to police, officers responded to a fight at the court at Shelton Avenue and Ivy Street in the Newhallville neighborhood.
The fight was reported around 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
By the time officers arrived, the court was deserted.
A short time later, a gunshot victim was admitted to Yale-New Haven Hospital by way of a private vehicle.
Police described the patient as a New Haven man who suffered a non-life-threatening wound to the chest.
The victim was in stable condition.
Investigators said they learned that the victim was shot following a dispute at the court.
The area has since been cleared as a crime scene and is back open.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304.
Callers can remain anonymous.
(1) comment
Don’t worry the clergy is rushing to the scene for a press conference.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.