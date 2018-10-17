NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Ahead of the cold winter months, the New Haven Police Department is working to provide coats for children in need.
This week kicks off the third annual Winter Coat Project.
School resource officers will work to identify students in their schools who could use a coat.
"We see some of the struggles that the youth are having and this type of partnership we are able to relay it and get the support and help our community needs,” said New Haven’s Assistant Police Chief Racheal Cain.
"You can call on the phone and call the mayor's office. We are going to work homeless, with the board of education, we have a list of students who are homeless, we did over 150 homeless youth last year. If the need is there we are going to try and fill it,” said Youth Services Director Jason Bartlett.
Last year, the project matched winter coats with about 700 young people.
