NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The New Haven Police Department revealed some new details about an officer-involved shooting.
A news conference happened at noon Friday at the department's headquarters on Union Avenue.
The shooting happened Tuesday night near Lamberton Street.
According to investigators, Marcus Rivera, 22, was hit in the pelvis after officers tried to bring him into custody on an active arrest warrant.
Before being shot, police said Rivera twice fled on foot after being apprehended.
Gun fire was exchanged, police revealed during the news conference on Friday.
A New Haven police officer fired and struck Rivera, who was then taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene.
State police took over the investigation, as is protocol.
