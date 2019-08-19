NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven provided an update on a shooting case that left a man dead and a police captain wounded.
Mayor Toni Harp and police officials announced a news conference for 2 p.m. on Monday.
Though the conference will mostly be about a newly ratified police contract, police said they would update the public on Capt. Anthony Duff's condition.
Duff was shot three times after intervening in a shooting a week ago.
He was heading home when he decided to answer a call on Dixwell Avenue, police said.
He is expected to make a full recovery.
Troy Clark, however, was killed, police said.
There is still no word on a suspect.
