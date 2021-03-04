NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police have released body cam footage of an incident involving an officer and a man inside Walmart.
A man identified as Jose Dejesus had been asked to leave the store by two associates.
As officers were dealing with a shoplifting incident, an officer spoke with Dejesus several times, asking him to leave to store.
According to the police report, “Dejesus stated he wasn’t leaving that he needed an explanation. He added that he was there waiting for his wife."
The officer said he told Dejesus he could wait outside, but Dejesus ignored him.
The report said the officer then took Dejesus by the arm and ordered him to leave.
The police report said Dejesus then got in a “fighting stance,” said expletives to the officer, and raised his arms with a clenched fist.
That’s when the officer struck Dejesus in the face with a closed fist, which caused Dejesus to fall to the ground.
The officer handcuffed Dejesus and placed him on a side resting position and called for medical assistance.
Dejesus was then escorted outside, refusing medical attention.
He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with an officer, and first-degree criminal trespass.
