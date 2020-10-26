NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – Newly-released video shows the moments protesters allegedly tried to storm the New Haven Police Department’s headquarters.
This all took place during a racial justice rally in May.
In the body camera video released by New Haven Police, officers can be seen keeping back a crowd of people.
At times, the officers were using pepper spray and other riot gear.
The New Haven Police chief said on Monday it was in response to objects that were being thrown at officers.
No one was arrested during the protest, which was in response to the death of George Floyd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.