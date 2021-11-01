NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police responded to the scene of a double shooting on Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened on Lamberton Street between Hurlburt and Arthur streets, police said.
The area was closed off to traffic but has since cleared.
The conditions of the two victims is unknown at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
