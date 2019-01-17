NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven’s police chief and mayor say, as a whole, crime was down in the city in 2018.
Police Chief Anthony Campbell said what makes the statistics remarkable is that they’ve been reducing crime with fewer officers, which is something he’s hoping to change.
“I don’t want to say we’ve got gun violence under control, but when you look at where we were and where we are, we’re doing a much better job,” Campbell said.
From 2011 to 2018, homicides are down 70 percent, though last year they went up 3. The chief says two are being investigated by the state’s attorney’s office as self-defense.
Over that period, non-fatal shootings are down as well, along with the total number of shots fired.
The chief says they’re also seeing fewer younger victims of gun violence.
He says a lot that has to do with the department’s community policing approach, the city’s Youth Stat program, which reaches out to at risk teens.
“We’ve touched every neighborhood and community members want to see more of it,” said Daniel Hunt, who works in the public school district as a mentor for teens.
The 21-year-old said he will, once again, organize a community engagement walk.
“We go into the community, each neighborhood, and walk around with the police, clergy, public school members, outreach workers, just walk up and down the street, pass out crime prevention tips, just engage with the youth,” Hunt said.
That approach is part of what Campbell says is helping with an overall drop in crime in 2018.
The chief said the department used to have nearly 500 officers. However, it’s down to about 400 and he’d like to get it back up to 430.
“They come out and they do their jobs, no matter what. They’re entering into a year where they don’t have a contract, yet they do their jobs, work in collaboration with the community to get things done,” Campbell said.
One crime that’s up slightly, sexual assault, though the chief says it’s tough to tackle.
“I believe something like the Family Justice Center, more interaction, creating opportunities for those who are in bad relationships, to have an opportunity to get out safely, will reduce those numbers,” Campbell said.
