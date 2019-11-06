NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are searching for a man who stole a car that had two children inside.
Police said the car was stolen from the Roberto Clemente Elementary School parking lot, on Columbus Avenue, late Wednesday afternoon.
The two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-month-old girl, were later found in the Rice Field area, near Wilbur Cross High School.
They were found by a Good Samaritan who called police. Police said the children were reunited with their mother and then taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.
The suspect is still on the loose with the stolen car, which is described as a grey Mercedes SUV with black tinted windows and Connecticut license plate AW02025.
Police said the two children had been left in the SUV while a mother went inside the school to pick up another child. That's when the suspect stole it.
The children were found a little less than an hour after the car was stolen and about two and a half miles from where it was stolen.
The Good Samaritan was a young woman who tired to get around rush hour traffic by exiting the highway and driving along English Drive. It put her in the right place at the right time.
"The little boy was just huddled with his sister like he was protecting her, holding onto her," said Kasandra Monteiro.
Monteiro said she saw the two kids on the side of the road next to Rice Field.
"It's emotional. We're all human, we do have kids and even if you don't have kids, you want to do the right thing and the right thing to do is find those kids," said Lt. Manneeta Colon.
Monteiro called 911 and comforted the children until police arrived. She was about to leave after police showed up, and that's when the children's mother arrived on the scene.
"She was crying tears, happy to find her kids, of course any mother would, and so glad, thankful they were found. She thanked me," Monteiro said.
The children were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution.
Any with information on the suspect is asked to contact New Haven police.
