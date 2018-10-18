NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven Police said they are searching for a missing baby who may have been abducted by a family member.
Investigators said 9-month old Aria Gilmore was last seen in her father's care on Wednesday.
Aria is being described as 19 inches tall and weighing 22 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203 946-6321.
