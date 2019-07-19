NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- New Haven police are searching for a suspect accused in a shooting that happened last weekend.
The shooting happened on July 13 on Blatchley Avenue and Peck Street.
The victim has since been released from the hospital, but a suspect remains at large.
Police said the suspect was believed to have been driving a Suzuki brand motorcycle.
Anyone with information should contact police at 203-946-6304.
