NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven police have identified a 79-year-old man who died after being hit by a car while riding his bicycle.
It happened back on Nov. 7.
Police said Stephen Rediker was riding his bike on College Street, between Grove Street and Wall Street, when he was hit by a car.
He later died at the hospital.
Police released surveillance footage from the crash in an attempt to locate a black 1997-2004 Ford F-150 that was involved. The truck is a single cab, two-door, with a 6.5 foot bed and a black bed cap and tinted windows.
It also had black aftermarket wheels and large size tires, four amber colored lights in the grill, and a single step running board.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).
