NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in New Haven are looking for a teenager they describe as an "endangered runaway."
Keionna Wallace, 16, was last seen on Monday.
State police said she is from New Haven.
They described her as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands 4'9" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.
A clothing description was not provided.
Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6316.
